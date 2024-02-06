Former detective takes a forensic approach to literacy learning

When Luke Taylor first became a teacher, he said he was running away from his past as a police detective.
"But I soon found out that kids are pretty perceptive and it became a pretty interesting back story," he said.
"...I found it as a way of engaging.
"Kids were naturally drawn to it and part of that was as well that I had the gift of narrative and using that."
Now, he and his wife Brenda Taylor are using their years of policing knowledge to help schools across the state build literacy and student engagement.
The pair created Crime Story, an interactive program that sets up two different crime scenes for students to solve while using writing skills.
Students learn the finer points of writing such as sensory imagery while solving the case.
"They actually get hands on and by the end of it, they've got pages of writing they can work with," Mr Taylor said.
"And it just comes so naturally to them because they're engaged and it doesn't feel like a normal class room."
The program has visited schools across the state and now, after winning the 2023 Mid North Coast Business Award for best outstanding start up, is reaching local schools in the area with several visits scheduled.
]Mr Taylor, who is no stranger to giving students hands-on experience, spoke at the English Teacher's Association Conference in November last year about his program and engagement with students.
"Crime Story is my way in but every teacher has something- a skill or a passion they have," he told the Port Macquarie News.
"You might be a mountain climber, you might race go-carts, you might be on a farm.
"That is your way in and you use that."
Crime Story takes an experiential learning approach which is a process that engages students in learning through experience.
"We took experiential learning which...in the early years of education, everything is play-based learning," Mr Taylor said.
"There's some elements later in life where universities are now putting [experiential learning] into their degree and adults learning in the work place...so it's hands-on learning.
"But for some reason all of high school has gone away from that and it's bums in seats and they're not getting their hands on."
Australian students have had a difficult few years, with their education impacted.
Australia's performance in the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) shows significant gaps in literacy and numeracy proficiency among 15-year-olds and adult literacy is also an area of concern.'
Mr Taylor said that while schools have had discussions of cross curricula and embedding literacy in all subjects, it's very difficult to implement especially with the work load expected of teachers.
But he noted the importance of literacy in other subjects.
"If you can't read and not just know the words but decoding words, the meaning, dominant reading, cultural bias- then how are you going to interpret a maths question?" he said.
"It doesn't matter how AI or computerised-text driven we become, we still need to know what that message is you want to get to the listener.
"We do a lot of cross curricula stuff with that and with the skills we're teaching, we're then showing how to apply that to everything,"
Mrs Taylor said that the skills students learn in Crime Story can work in many different workplaces.
"These are skills they can take into the future," she said.
"So they're learning all these soft skills like communication, observations [which] you need in report writing [if] they are going into nursing or something where they've got to write factual information."
Mr Taylor said it didn't matter what subject students were coming from.
"We shouldn't teach in isolation with subjects because life is not in isolation," he said.
"And [if we don't] we embrace a more rigorous, engaging and challenging classroom, they're not going to be prepared for what's ahead of them."
