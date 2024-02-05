Port Macquarie and Wauchope swimmers excel at Speedo Sprint Series

Thirteen swimmers from Port Macquarie have qualified for the state Speedo Sprints Series finals to be held in Sydney on March 2.
Competitors from Port Macquarie and Wauchope Swimming clubs attended the meeting at the Manning Aquatic Leisure Centre on Saturday February 3.
Port Macquarie had 35 swimmers competing in a range of events with it being the first carnival for six young members.
The thirteen swimmers to represent their club include Scarlett Brook, Zara Chowdhary, Cooper Dawson, Bianca Harrison, Blake Higgins, Chloe Higgins, Layla Hurford, Ellie Lawrence, Harry Lawrence, Zoe Lawrence, Will Ritchie, Mark Temple and Madi Tinley.
The Swimming North Coast finals are to be held at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.
Port Macquarie Swimming Club posted on Facebook, "we saw fantastic effort from every one of our swimmers, along with lots of personal best and place ribbons."
With Wauchope Swimming Club also praising their swimmers online for their "kindness, dignity and great sportsmanship."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.