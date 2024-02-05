Rex prolong reductions; Port Macquarie services remain scaled back

Rex Airlines has announced its existing regional network reductions are expected to continue including it's service to Port Macquarie.
Last year, the airlines announced it was reducing a number of services between Sydney and NSW towns Albury, Coffs Harbour, Griffith, Narrandera, Orange, Parkes and Port Macquarie from October 30.
The standard flight schedules were initially intended to return from March 31, 2024 however this has now been extended to October 27, 2024.
"As we have stated previously, Rex prefers to reduce services if it does not have the resources to fly them rather than continue to sell tickets for phantom flights and then cancelling them at the last minute," Rex's General Manager of Network Strategy, Warrick Lodge said.
Rex airlines have said the prolonged reductions are due to continued dislocated supply chains post COVID that are heavily impacting the provision of aircraft spare parts, especially aircraft engine parts.
"Rex never cancels a flight last-minute for expediency or for cash flow purposes or to hoard airport slots and this explains why Rex's cancellation rate is 600% to 1,000% lower than its two larger competitors," Mr Lodge said.
"Rex is committed to the rebuilding of its regional network and intends to return to the standard flight schedules from 27 October 2024, subject to the situation improving."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.