Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Meet the Locals

Shaping Shane Surfboards; meet Crescent Head's Anthony "Shane" Stedman

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
February 5 2024 - 10:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Shano" holds an original Shane Surfboard in his Crescent Head home. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
"Shano" holds an original Shane Surfboard in his Crescent Head home. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

Anthony "Shane" Stedman OAM was around to witness the first people surf the now well-known and popular point break at Crescent Head.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.