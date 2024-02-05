Four Taree swimmers qualify for state sprint finals

FOUR Taree swimmers have automatically qualified for the state Speedo finals in Sydney on March 2.
This follows the qualifying meeting held at the Manning Aquatic Leisure Centre.
Amaya Cross is through in the 13 years girls freestyle and butterfly, Mia Garland 9 years girls breaststroke, April Yelavic 8 years girls breaststroke, butterfly, backstroke and freestyle and Lillian Woods for backstroke.
Taree Torpedoes had 30 swimmers competing in the Speedo events and qualifying meet. They were involved in a 153 races and achieved 68 personal best times, 23 first places, 16 second places and 13 third placings.
The Swimming North Coast Speedo Sprints held at Taree and Casino were an outstanding success with 340 swimmers competing at the two venues with 170 at Taree.
Meanwhile Taree Torpedoes will have 10 swimmers competing at Gloucester next weekend. The following weekend Amaya Cross, Trenton Jones, Lauren Oberg and Gabriela Swierzynski will contest the Swimming NSW Country Championships in Sydney.
Club members will also be swimming in their various school meets.
