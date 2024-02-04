Gallery: NSW Beach Volleyball Tour is a big hit at Town Beach

It was a fierce and hot competition at the beach volleyball tournament in Port Macquarie on the weekend.
Volleyballers from across the state converged on Town Beach as part of the NSW Beach Volleyball Tour.
The tour stands as the pinnacle of beach volleyball in the state, delivering a competitive environment for both NSW's elite athletes and those in the developmental stages.
Port Macquarie locals Kiera Johnson and Malia Barrele put on a brutal display in the women's division two match-ups to make the final and claim a silver medal.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Volleyball Association president Jet Lorenz was among the locals competing on Saturday, February 3.
He and his volleyball partner Anthony Owers made it deep into the quarter-finals before bowing out of the men's division two competition.
Young duo Kurtis Winship and Connor Playford also represented the Mid North Coast in the men's division two matches, alongside fellow locals Dominic Norris and Clayton Towle.
Local brothers Andrew and Matthew Olsen had their work cut out for them in the men's division one tournament.
Matthew managed to make it to the second quarter-final, but couldn't pull off the victory needed to go any further, with Andrew and his volleyball partner Sean Bosschieter experiencing a similar result.
Lorenz said the competition was fierce.
"You couldn't take anything away from the locals, we were up against some of the best players in the state and everyone should be proud of themselves," he said.
"I think the event as a whole went really well, and it was great to have it back in Port Macquarie."
Matthew and Andrew's mum, Ashleigh Olsen, said it was a "very competitive" tournament.
"The players who won absolutely deserved to win, they played brilliantly," she said.
"I am very proud of my boys, they played well against some incredible professional competitors."
Ashleigh said the tournament was a big hit with the locals.
"It was a great day and a fun social event as well," she said.
"It would be great to have more events like this one on our beautiful beaches."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.