Locals set to shine as NSW Beach Volleyball Tour returns to Port Macquarie

Port Macquarie locals will be competing against some of the state's best volleyballers this weekend as the NSW Beach Volleyball Tour returns to Town Beach.
The tour stands as the pinnacle of beach volleyball in the state, delivering a competitive environment for both NSW's elite athletes and those in the developmental stages.
Port Macquarie is set to host the latest round of the tour on February 3-4.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Volleyball Association president Jet Lorenz will be among the locals competing on Saturday. He will be partnering up with fellow local Anthony Owers in men's division two.
Lorenz said it was great to have the event back in Port Macquarie after a two-year break.
"It's good to showcase what our region has to offer, and we're very happy that it has returned to our region," he said. "It's also really good that the sport is growing, and we have enough people to represent the area.
"The fact that there will be around a dozen locals competing in the tournament is always nice for the region."
Lorenz said Andrew "AJ" Olsen and Sean Bosschieter will be strong local contenders in men's division one. Andrew's younger brother Matthew will be competing in the same division.
"I don't know how competitive the players who are travelling will be, but I think AJ and Sean will have the greatest chance at getting a podium finish," he said.
Also representing the Mid North Coast are young duo, Kurtis Winship and Connor Playford, who will be competing in the men's division two match-ups, along with Dominic Norris and Clayton Towle.
"I think they will do quite well," Lorenz said. "They're both quite athletic and have incredible skills, so they are expected to be very competitive on the day."
They will be playing alongside Nicholas Booth and Jason Hay who are set to compete in the same division.
Meanwhile, Kiera Johnson will be a strong local competitor in women's division one.
Mathew and Andrew's mum, Ashleigh Olsen said the event is set to "draw in a great crowd".
"It's always a really fun, social and uplifting game, and the parents always enjoy watching their kids," she said.
"We're hoping for a strong crowd this weekend. If people can brave the heat, it would be great to see a large crowd supporting our locals."
