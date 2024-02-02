What movie will you see at the cinema this weekend?

Last week I wrote about the Oscars and the Hollywood award season in the weekly editorial newsletter. I didn't think I would be writing about movies and going to the cinema again so soon.
On Thursday, Majestic Cinemas, which operates movie theatres in Port Macquarie and Kempsey, entered voluntary administration.
The movie industry, like many others, took a hit during the pandemic and many movie productions were put on hold. The recent Hollywood strikes in the second half of last year also put further strain on the film industry, with movie release dates pushed back.
Over the past few years working as a journalist on the Mid North Coast, I have written a number of stories with the CEO of Majestic Cinemas Kieren Dell. I spoke with him on Thursday and he remains positive that this will be a restructuring of the business and that our cinemas will be around for a long time yet.
While the popularity of streaming services continues to rise, I don't think there's anything better than going to the cinema to see a film and I hope others in the community feel the same.
So, what movie will you be going to watch at Majestic Cinemas this weekend?
I'll be going to see The Iron Claw, and possibly Poor Things as well.
With local businesses doing it tough, now's the time to step up and support them where we can.
Ruby Pascoe,
Senior Journalist
