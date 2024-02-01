Kenny's surf report: if you see surfers out in the water, just say hi

This week is a reflection on surfers on the Mid North Coast.
We have looked at the process of board shaping, and the different styles surfers have, and now it's time to look at the talented surfers that have shaped surfing in the Hastings area.
There are a plethora to choose from. Some of these are Cath Perry, Bobby Rosenbaum, Peter Hudson, Wayne Hudson, Dean Morrison and Darren O'Rafferty, but the most famous on this list would be the one and only Mick Campbell.
Over the years I have had the privilege of surfing with these noble and talented surfers. There is one element that sets them apart from the everyday surfer, it's called "class".
We all catch good waves and talk about the bombs while we sip our coffees at Salty Crew, it's not until we surf with someone "classy" that we realise our bombs don't even make it into their top 20.
I often think about what sets them apart from other surfers.
Over 20 years ago I saw Mick surfing in the worst conditions you could imagine, at the worst beach in Port Macquarie. The dreaded Oxley Beach. I asked him why he was surfing there and his reply was that if he could surf in the worst conditions and master them then anything is achievable.
That is the measure of a true champion and a goofy footer to match.
The swell will be small, between 1 and 1.6 metres from the E-SE.
Winds will continue to swirl around from NE-SSE mostly at about 10-18 knots, but will be light in the morning.
Water temperature will be about 18-20 degrees depending on the amount of NE winds we get.
The weed has cleared, but there are still large clumps at Flaggies on the low tide when you are walking out.
Tides will be high early in the morning with a low around lunch time.
Lifesavers at Towns report not a lot of change with sand moving through and covering a lot of the rocks.
Flynns Beach is experiencing unpredictable rips. So, listen to the lifeguards and swim between the flags.
At Lighthouse and Watonga Rocks there have been some good waves on the mid tides.
If you see one of the surfers out in the water and recognise them, just say hi.
It doesn't hurt to eat some humble pie and watch the show unfold in front of you.
Next week I have a special interview with a class act so stay tuned.
