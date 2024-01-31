What's biting: junior angler challenges the mighty mangrove jack

The forecast for the weekend isn't looking great but a few anglers have been taking advantage of the great mid-week weather.
Hopefully it will only be a few more weeks until the worst of the humidity is behind us for the year, and our highly anticipated early Autumn angling season kicks into full swing.
In the Hastings River this week, whiting have been reasonable with both Limeburners and the flats around Pelican Island fishing quite well.
Live worms and yabbies on most occasions are the baits of choice.
On the bream front, both breakwalls have produced a few solid fish to around a kilo, with mullet strips working very well.
Limeburners and around Hibbard have also been worth a look. The lower estuary is also producing quite a few school mulloway, with several fish taken over the last few weeks.
Soft plastics seem to be the lure of choice. On the crab front, muddies and blue swimmers remain reasonably active with local anglers enjoying a tasty feed. Off the beaches, a few positive reports this week of tailor, mulloway and whiting from Lighthouse Beach to Lake Cathie.
Some nice bream and a few tailor were also taken from North Shore beach on worms and metal lures.
Off the rocks, Queens Head has held some nice bream and luderick, while around the Lighthouse has produced a few drummer. Tailor and bonito will be worth chasing on most local ledges.
For the offshore anglers, with inshore pelagics high on the agenda. Spanish mackerel and cobia will certainly be viable targets, both in Plomer Bay as well as in front of and just south of Port towards Lake Cathie.
Wider out the FAD will be worth a look for mahi mahi, and some great bottom fishing action is on the cards if the current is reasonable.
Further north, in the Macleay River region, local anglers fishing on the beaches have reported some great sized whiting. Gap beach and Back beach at South West Rocks has been fishing well with some decent sized bream caught during the week on bait.
In the river this week, local anglers targeting flathead were hooking the odd mangrove jack and were having a lot of fun on their lighter gear over the weekend. Whiting numbers are also improving throughout the system with yabbies and worms being the baits of choice.
Offshore fishing has had some challenging conditions last weekend, but mid-week anglers reported the odd mackerel and black marlin. As usual the local FADs continue to hold mahi mahi for anglers looking to catch a feed of fish.
Down south in the Camden Haven region, on the beaches, some reasonable bream to around a kilo have been taken from both Rainbow Beach and Grants Beach, with the average size more in line with what we expect in winter. Along with the bream, a few decent whiting have been caught on both worms and pipis, while the occasional school mulloway remains active after dark. Dunbogan Beach has also produced a few reasonable tailor, mainly just on dusk.
Off the rocks, tailor numbers have been great with Perpendicular Point and Diamond Head faring best. Most ledges are also holding bonito and luderick with Grants Head proving very consistent.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.