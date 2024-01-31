Riverside Park Play Space gets tick of approval from North Shore residents

A new playground on Port Macquarie's North Shore has been given the stamp of approval.
The playground officially opened to the public on January 31, with local residents saying the project was very much-needed.
Year 7 student and North Shore resident Judd Charet said he has already been to the playground a few times.
"It's very nice. I've been a few other days as well," he said.
Residents would usually have to travel the seven kilometres to Settlement Point or go across on the ferry to access similar facilities.
"At least there's one park up here so we don't have to go all the way down to Settlement Point," Judd said.
The play elements included in the design for the project have been delivered in full, with a core focus on providing play for all ages and abilities. The upgrades include nature play elements, a picnic shelter, connecting paths, landscaping and informal parking.
North Shore Progress Association president Kerry Fox said the project wouldn't have happened if the community, council and the state government didn't work together.
"They took it on board and we pointed out some spots over here that would be ideal [for the playground] and we started to work together on this project," she said.
"The kids have already given it a stamp of approval."
Mayor Peta Pinson and Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams officially opened the playground on Wednesday, January 31.
Cr Pinson said it's "always a celebration" when projects like this are delivered for the community.
"Back in 2021 the community came to us and said that it's important that we have a recreational space on the North Shore."
Cr Pinson said the project wouldn't have been possible without state government funding.
"Infrastructure these days is not cheap and this is thanks to the previous state government's $140,000 Stronger Country Communities Grant," she said.
"It's important that we partner with other levels of government [on these projects]."
Mrs Williams said it's important the government take on board what the community wants when delivering projects.
"I'm really proud that the previous Liberal and Nationals Government commenced the Stronger Country Communities program which has now been cut by Labor," she said.
"Rates don't always cover additional projects like this and it's these projects that are the icing on the cake."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.