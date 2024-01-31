Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Volunteers across NSW will get together for cross-agency flood training

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 1 2024 - 2:44pm, first published January 31 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flood capability training. Picture supplied NSW Marine Rescue.
Flood capability training. Picture supplied NSW Marine Rescue.

Port Macquarie is just one Marine Rescue base volunteering in the NSW State Emergency Service's (SES) annual state-wide flood capability training exercise.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.