Mid North Coast Local Health District welcomes junior doctors to the ranks

More than 25 junior doctors have started work at Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD), providing a major boost to local health services.
Across the state, more than 1,000 new medical graduate interns have commenced work with NSW Health - the highest annual intake of any state or territory in Australia.
MNCLHD Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick extended a warm welcome to the new starters.
"It's a pleasure to welcome the new junior doctors starting work across our region's hospitals and thank them for the vital role they play in keeping our communities safe and healthy," Mr Dowrick said.
Interns are medical graduates who have completed their medical degree and are required to complete a supervised year of practice in order to become independent practitioners.
The new doctors starting their internship will be entering a training program with networked hospitals throughout the state, providing formal and on-the-job training.
They receive two-year contracts to rotate between metropolitan, regional and rural hospitals to ensure the diversity of their experience. They also rotate across different specialties in each hospital during their intern period, including surgery, medicine and emergency medicine.
The NSW Government is committed to building the health workforce of the future, rolling out a broad suite of initiatives that will better support patients, staff and communities.
