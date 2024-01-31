Tim Donovan takes the reins as coach for Port City Breakers

A new challenge awaits Tim Donovan as he takes the reins as Port City Breakers coach for the 2024 Group Three Rugby League season.
Donovan has been the assistant coach for the past two years and will take over from former captain-coach Richie Roberts, who will continue to lead the side on the field this season.
The pair are no strangers to success, having guided the side to a Group Three Rugby League premiership in 2022.
After the team fell short in the finals in 2023, Donovan said he put his hand up to tackle the head coach role.
"I thought it was the right time in my coaching journey," he said.
"I have previous coaching experience in Canberra, and I felt it was time to take the reins as coach and implement the ideas that I have to hopefully continue the club's success.
"It also relieves a bit of the pressure off Richie. He has done a fantastic job as captain-coach, and I trust that his great leadership skills will continue on the field."
The coaching appointment will double as a new beginning for the senior side who are expected to field a "fairly young crew" with a sprinkling of experienced players.
"It's a changing of the guards," Donovan said. "We have a lot of the senior players moving on, and it's a chance for these younger players to step up and take on the role.
"There will be a lot of opportunities for players in all grades and, from a coaching point of view, it's up to us to develop those younger players.
"If we can get the players up to a standard that is competitive in Group Three, then that will hold us in a good position for the next three years.
Donovan said getting booted out of the finals last year was a "tough pill to swallow", as he looks to implement fresh ideas in 2024.
"We have high expectations, and we thought that we would do better last year," he said. "One thing we have to work on this year, that I think we have lacked in the past, is accountability.
"The players need to be accountable for what they do on and off the field, and then that will reflect on the club's performance going forward.
"We thought that other teams had that last year, we could see that, but it was too late last year for us to implement that into our team.
"We want to fix that this year."
Port City Breakers Club president Geoff Kelly said Donovan will be a valuable asset to the Breakers as head coach.
"He is a really good communicator and has an excellent footy brain," he said. "He knows the players very well, and I think he will bring the best out of them.
"We have always had a good culture at the Breakers and he will reinforce that culture even more."
Kelly said the partnership between Donovan and Roberts will play an integral role to the side's success this season.
"We'd like to thank Richie for his efforts as coach over the years," he said. "We think he has done a terrific job, and he will be very valuable to the team as a leader on the field.
"We want the trophy to come back to the north."
There will be familiar faces in the other grades, with Brock Baird signing on to coach the under-18's side who fell short in the 2023 grand final against the Port Macquarie Sharks.
Blake Nixon will also return as coach for the reserve grade and will be looking to lead the team to back-to-back grand final wins.
Brent Nixon is looking to once again lead the Ladies League Tag team to a premiership after their 2023 grand final success.
Meanwhile, Ben Howard will coach the under-19's Girls Tackle side in the competition's inaugural season.
