Police continue to appeal for information following bottle shop theft

Mid North Coast Police are continuing to investigate a stealing offence that occurred at a Port Macquarie Bottle Shop earlier this month.
About 10.30am on Tuesday, January 16 a number of items were stolen from a bottle shop in the Port Macquarie CBD.
Police are appealing for public assistance in identifying a person who may be able to assist with enquiries.
The person is described as a female, approximately 35 to 40 years old, Caucasian appearance, brown hair and wearing denim shorts and a black long sleeved top.
If you can assist police with the identity of this person please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or call Port Macquarie Police Station on 6583 0199.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.