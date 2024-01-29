Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie SLSC secures top 10 place at NSW Country Championships

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 2 2024 - 9:42am, first published January 29 2024 - 12:00pm
Port Macquarie finished ninth at the NSW Surf Life Saving Country Championships. Picture by Shane Abrahamson, Surf Life Saving NSW
Port Macquarie Surf Life Saving Club have stormed home with a swag of medals to rank an impressive ninth place at the NSW Surf Life Saving Country Championships on the weekend.

