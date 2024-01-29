Port Macquarie SLSC secures top 10 place at NSW Country Championships

Port Macquarie Surf Life Saving Club have stormed home with a swag of medals to rank an impressive ninth place at the NSW Surf Life Saving Country Championships on the weekend.
More than 800 of the state's fittest and fastest competitors braved both scorching sun and squalls of rain to show they've still got what it takes after a big three days at Warilla Beach on January 26-28.
Also representing the Hastings-Macleay at the three-day titles were the Tacking Point, Kempsey Crescent Head and Wauchope Bonny Hills clubs who all finished outside the top 10.
The event was comfortably won by the host club and defending champions, Warilla-Barrack Point SLSC on the state's South Coast.
Port Macquarie SLSC - traditionally a strong Masters club - relished day two of the competition and picked up wins through the age groups, including the 50-59 Female Single Ski by Raelene Myers, helping to catapult the club up the point score.
More than a club of senior athletes, Port Macquarie SLSC also picked up an impressive U14 Female Beach Flag win through Tilly Sinclair. She overcame Moruya SLSC's Zara Hall who showed signs she could win it.
Port Macquarie SLSC closed out the top 10 along with Gerringong SLSC which, in an illustration of just how dominant Warilla's win ended up being, was nearly tighter in the point score between third and 10th than it was between first and second.
