Conor Bann-Murray is defying the odds on stage and screen

If you watched the new Australian documentary series Dance Life on Prime Video and thought you saw a familiar face, you would be correct.
Conor Bann-Murray was one of the exceptional young dancers featured in Dance Life that premiered on January 19, 2024.
Growing up in Port Macquarie, Conor's ambition, resilience and ability to dream big has seen him find his way to being a triple threat.
"I think it was finding the inspiration, like really finding the inspiration to follow your dreams and have people to push you," Conor said.
The five part series follows the competitive and gruelling life of students completing their final year at Brent Street in 2022, with the final goal of getting an agent.
Conor was one of the most successful to come out of his year, having a tremendous 2023.
Starting the year working with six major artists including Meghan Trainor and Kylie Minogue, his triumph continued being cast in the ensemble and swings of the award-winning musical Wicked.
Conor said he was surprised to find out what it was like to be on a television show and filmed regularly.
"You would think [filming] was a really big thing, but you got used to it in the first month and you just treat them like they aren't there," he said.
Over the five episodes Conor's hard work and passion pays off as he is selected as one of the lead dancers in the grad routine.
Only a month after Conor graduated he found out he was going to be a part of Wicked.
"I just feel like I was very lucky in that. I just graduated and I booked a major musical," he said.
When he received the phone call from his agent it had been three months since the audition and he hadn't heard anything.
"As soon as I got that call, secretly, I was like I think I may know what this is about."
The agent told Conor that he had some exciting news.
"He says the three words, 'You've booked Wicked' and it was crazy and it was such a good way to start the year," Conor said.
"It was almost like impostor syndrome."
Conor started dancing at Extreme Dance Studios at the age of five after his family discovered his love for performing.
"I was really scared to join," Conor said. "I think it was the stigma that boys can't dance and that it was only a girl thing. It's a girls sport, it's a girls artform."
The support of his family, especially his mother helped him pursue his love for dance despite being susceptible to name calling and feeling out of place.
"Having her firm push and her encouragement to dance was the best thing ever."
Being a male dancer in a rural town had its challenges, but Conor's love for dance was not deterred by criticism and instead fuelled his passion.
"Being a certain gender in a sport or an artform where it is not really normal to be in. It is obviously going to be hard," Conor said.
"I was scared of judgement, I was scared that people were going to call me a girl, or a wuss, or that I'm weak."
Not having a passion for soccer, or other field sports, he found it hard to relate to the other boys.
"I just wanted to dance, I wanted to perform, I wanted to show people my talent."
Conor confessed that it's a sad reality to have these thoughts going through your head at a young age.
"You should never feel like you can't do something because of your gender," he said.
However, he cherished his moments dancing and has fond memories of the Port Macquarie and Taree Dance eisteddfods.
"I was six years old and it was my first ever eisteddfod, first time performing on a stage and it was at the Glasshouse which was pretty amazing," said Conor.
"I loved driving down the highway being able to hang out with my dance friends, staying in Airbnb's and hotels, going to competitions. I think that was just the best bit."
Conor advises that anyone who aspires to make it in the performance industry to work harder than they think is possible and push forward.
"Class is where you're meant to make mistakes and try new things without judgement," he said.
"You need to know that you are in your own lane and you can't compare yourself to other people. You can't let them get in your head."
