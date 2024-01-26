Out and about on Australia Day 2024

Local Port Macquarie residents were not deterred by a heatwave on Australia Day 2024 combating the temperature with ice cream and sausage sizzles.
Port Macquarie had a range of events all over town recognising Australia's history, outstanding citizens and community entertainment.
Starting early this morning people gathered at Oxley Beach for a sunrise ceremony to acknowledge First Nations people and history.
The Port Macquarie Australia Day Awards at the glasshouse recognised our community trailblazers.
The events continued with entertainment at the family fun day down at Town Green with Dragon Boat Racing, dog agility demonstrations, sausage sizzles and more.
Town was bustling with people feeling the Aussie spirit and decorating themselves with the Australian flag.
The free event brought together volunteers Tacking Point Surf Life Saving Club, Marine Rescue Port Macquarie, Maritime Museum Port Macquarie and others on the water.
Three members from the Port Macquarie-Hastings community were awarded OAMs for their service to the community. They were Janette Hyde, Gordon Gray and Noel Hiffernan.
