Sunrise ceremony held to acknowledge First Nations people and history

A group gathered at Oxley Beach on Friday morning, January 26 for a moving ceremony to honour and acknowledge First Nations people.
Aunty Rhonda Radley led the ceremony, while about 100 people gathered on the hill overlooking the beach to watch the sunrise and reflect.
"For me it's a day of healing and I would like everyone to sit with that today," Aunty Rhonda said.
"We must remember the history of the land where we walk and never forget the ancestors of our land."
The service was held for people to reflect on shared history, where we are as a nation and a pathway forward.
Birpai woman Arlene Mehan addressed the crowd and spoke of the ongoing effects of colonisation for First Nations people.
"All of us being here together on this land is special," she said. "It shows that Birpai people are not alone and we have very strong allies in our community."
Cam McKinley-Rodgers has been attending the sunrise ceremony on January 26 at Oxley Beach for the past few years and said it's important to stop and reflect.
"It's a real privilege to be here," he said.
"There's strength in our community in connection and we are stronger together."
Russell Moran also addressed the crowd and spoke of the Blackmans Point Massacre and history of the Birpai people.
"We had one of the biggest massacres that happened just over the river here at Blackmans Point," he said. "Over 300 people were killed."
Following the speeches, a candle was lit and the group watched the sunrise in silence before moving down onto the beach.
"On this day, take the time to reflect on the past. We have to, we can't just forget," Mr Moran said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.