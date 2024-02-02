NRLW star set to bring disability workshops to Port Macquarie

NRLW star Millie Elliott is set to visit Port Macquarie to promote inclusivity among people living with a disability through a series of workshops.
The workshops are part of the inaugural NSW Rugby League Rural Inclusive Game Changer Tour which will cover nine towns across NSW in three weeks.
Backed by NSWRL and Westpac, the programs will be free with participants working on building confidence, developing social skills, making new friends and more.
Elliott said the workshops combine evidence-based teachings, a split indoor/outdoor experience and fun activities to promote the overall wellbeing of people living with a disability.
"It's really about replicating what we get access to as an athlete for people who probably don't see what goes on behind the scenes," she said.
"It's about knowing who that support team is around you, setting goals, building confidence, and also knowing what your strengths are and what direction you're heading in.
"It's an overall wellbeing workshop that focuses on encouraging healthy habits and building connections with people within the groups as well."
The series of free workshops for adults and children begins in Elliott's hometown of Bega on February 5.
Port Macquarie will be stop number seven, with the Dally M medallist arriving on Wednesday, February 21, along with Sky Blues back rower Olivia Kernick.
The inaugural tour is supported by Elliott's passion project Trainer Group, a not-for-profit foundation that sees professional athletes deliver life skills and healthy living workshops for both children and adults with disabilities.
Elliott said the topic is close to her heart.
"My younger sister Hannah has down syndrome, and my husband's brother has autism," she said.
"Growing up in a small town, I know how much of a positive impact being part of a team can have, and it's really important to make them feel like they are a part of something.
"As a family member, I know how important these workshops are, and I love being able to facilitate them for people all over Australia.
"I don't think it happens enough for people living in regional areas, so it's really important to be able to narrow in and put these programs on for people who haven't had them just for themselves before."
The first workshop will be held at Hibbards Sports Club and Regional Stadium from 11am-1pm for adults, and the second will run from 3:30pm-5:30pm for school-aged children.
Numbers for each workshop are capped at 20 on a first come first serve basis, with a support worker or family member encouraged to attend alongside each participant.
Elliott said she was excited to be kicking the tour off soon.
"It's been quite a journey to be able to put these programs on, so we're happy that the launch date for this tour is so close," she said.
"It's been a massive project for me, I have been doing these programs for a little while now, but it's the first time I am able to take them to regional areas, and it's just as important as doing them anywhere else, if not more."
People can register for the free adult and children's programs at Port Macquarie on February 21 at admin@trainergroupfoundation.org
