Port Macquarie Australia Day Awards recognise our community trailblazers

Port Macquarie-Hastings Australia Day Award winners for 2024 have been recognised for their selfless dedication and leadership in the community.
The winners of this year's awards were announced during a ceremony at the Glasshouse on Friday, January 26.
Mayor Peta Pinson congratulated the recipients and said today is about celebrating leaders in our community and reflecting on our shared history.
"Australia Day is an opportunity to recognise all of the great things we love about where we live, but most of all we get to celebrate our people," she said.
"I'm so proud of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council for remaining traditional and holding our ceremony on what is our national day of celebration."
The event at the Glasshouse also included a citizenship ceremony to welcome 15 new Australian citizens from 10 countries.
The Australia Day Awards 2024 recipients are:
Erin is committed to restoring dignity, pride and hope in our most vulnerable.
Erin's selfless commitment is an inspiration to all who know her.
She co-founded local charity Make-a-Difference in 2016 with her husband, Rob.
Together with Rob and the volunteer team they lead, Erin has significantly improved the lives of disadvantaged and marginalised people in our community.
When accepting the award Erin said it came as a "surprise".
"I want to congratulate all of the other nominees today," she said.
"The community spirit in this town is second to none."
She also thanked those who volunteer their time at Make a Difference.
"Community organisations don't exist without a team and it takes a village to pick people up when they're down and look after the vulnerable," she said.
Tess is an exceptional sports all-rounder who was selected for the U18s Australian schoolgirls' rugby league team in 2023.
She continues to excel at rugby league and is excited to be part of the development and growth of Womens Rugby League in Australia.
Sherrill is a quiet achiever who has made giving her life's work.
For 50 years, she has worked tirelessly and quietly to rally community to support a number of initiatives.
For years, through her role at Woolworths, she has ensured a weekly donation of groceries to families in crisis.
Sherrill thanked those in the community who have supported her and Woolworths.
"I hope I can continue [to do this work]", she said.
Peter is a leader in koala rescue and rehabilitation.
He is known as a 'salt of the earth' person who has contributed to the success of significant environmental initiatives.
He has supported Port Macquarie Landcare for nearly 20 years with bush regeneration projects.
Peter said he loves doing the work that he does.
"I work with lovely people and I love doing this sort of stuff in the environment," He said. "I get so much out of it."
Port Macquarie Hastings Homelessness Collective 'Our Place' is held every fortnight to provide a range of support in one central space.
It is run by a coalition of services and providers to deliver assistance to our community's most vulnerable and includes a free breakfast and access to showers and laundry facilities.
This is a one-stop venue for our community's most vulnerable.
Deb Tougher from Port Macquarie Hastings Homelessness Collective said the organisation provides a safe and non-judgemental space for people to connect with services on-site.
"Our dream is to have a permanent space where we can grow and offer this service," she said.
