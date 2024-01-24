What went wrong for the Sydney Thunder in BBL13?

With five defeats in a row Sydney Thunder must find a way to build for the upcoming season. Picture Shutterstock

The 2023/24 Big Bash brought a clean slate and a fresh shot for every single side in the competition. While some shone, others failed miserably - none more so than the Sydney Thunder.

The Adelaide Strikers championed the fairytale story, going from seventh on the ladder last season to fourth and a finals berth in 2024. For the Thunder, the complete opposite was achieved.

The Thunder finished the regular season in 2023 in fourth with seven wins. Their campaign was ended in the Eliminator as they were ultimately beaten by the weather.

With a strong team that was growing with each game, the leading betting sites made them among the favourites before BBL13. Who could stop them getting even better this year? Well, the answer was themselves.

The Thunder propped up the Big Bash ladder in the 2023/24 season, with a single win coming from 10 matches. With just four points picked up, the Thunder finished a massive 12 points short of the Brisbane Heat at the summit.

What went wrong for the Thunder this year?

The first game of a new season can have a huge bearing on how a side does, so it did not make for good reading when the Thunder fell to a 20-run defeat at the hands of the Brisbane Heat. To add insult to injury, they were then beaten by six wickets when they played the Adelaide Strikers.

They did break their duck in the new season with a five-wicket win over the Melbourne Stars, but they failed to capitalise on this, losing four of their next six with the other two matches ending as no results.

Their triumph over the Stars had to be followed by a win, but it wasn't. Teams can create a winning mentality by emerging victorious in matches, but the Thunder managed to create a losing mentality that they simply could not shake.

The stats also shed a lot of light on their struggles with bat and ball at the competition. Their top scorer was Alex Hales, who returned a respectable 258 from nine innings at 28.66. Hales managed to finish in the top 10 highest scorers ahead of the finals.

However, after Hales, the next highest scorer was Cameron Bancroft with 230 runs, with no other Thunder player able to notch more than 200 runs. Oliver Davies' 171 at an average of just 19.00 was the next highest score with the Thunder continually struggling with the bat.

When Hales and Bancroft went early, the Thunder struggled. The returning David Warner helped to add some runs, but it was more often than not left to Hales and Bancroft to bank the runs.

Continually notching single digit scores or 10s, 15s or 20s, there were too many starts without anything substantial behind them. While averages in T20 cricket are not always high, it was always a worry that their best two players were averaging less than 30 across the season.

The Thunder also struggled with the ball. While the Heat's Xavier Bartlett and Adelaide Strikers' Jamie Overton boasted 16 wickets each at the top of the charts before the finals, Daniel Sams and his 12 wickets proved the only Thunder player to notch double-figures.

With wickets not regularly falling and the runs not piling up for the Thunder, it was inevitable that the side would struggle.

Their five defeats in a row to mark the end of the season was perhaps the best way to sum things up. A lack of bite with the ball, an over reliance on their openers and no consistency in the middle-order is a recipe for disaster.

Now, the Thunder must find a way to build for the upcoming season with dragging themselves off the bottom of the ladder in mind, rather than edging closer to the finals, which would have been their aim moving into 2023/24.

Whether each player that turned out for the Thunder returns for another tournament remains to be seen. The likes of Hales, Bancroft and Sams did themselves no harm as they put in strong performances across the campaign.

Keeping hold of top talent is tough, but it can be easier to do if weaker and inconsistent players are shown the exit. The only way for a side to positively move forward is to build around their best players and those that show real promise.

Clinging onto nostalgia can be dangerous in sport. If a batsman is not making scores, a bowler is not taking wickets or a captain is not leading well, then changes need to be made.