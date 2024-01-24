How does CFD trading work?

CFD trading is a popular way for speculators to make money on rising and falling markets. Picture Rawpixel.com, via Freepik

This is branded content.



CFD trading has changed the financial industry by allowing investors to speculate on the price movements of various financial instruments. It is a type of derivatives trading in which buyers speculate on how the prices of different financial products will change, allowing them to profit in both rising and falling markets. The parties involved in the transaction, often a trader and a broker, agree to swap the opening and closing values of a financial instrument.

How contracts for differences work

A contract for differences (CFD) is an agreement between a trader and a CFD broker to exchange the difference in the value of a financial asset (security or derivative) between the contract's opening and closing dates.

While a CFD trader doesn't actually own the underlying asset, they make money when its price changes.

CFD traders don't choose how much of an asset they want to buy; instead, they decide how many contracts they want to buy or sell.

In the same way that regular share trading works, an investor's return on a sale is based on their position size and how many points the market has changed.

CFD trading allows investors to speculate on the price going up or down; if a trader who bought a CFD sees that the asset price increases, they will sell their holding for a profit.

Alternatively, if the trader thinks that the value of an asset will go down, they can open a sell position. To close the position, the trader must make an opposite trade.

What are CFDs used for?

CFD trading makes shorting any market possible. Shorting is prohibited in some markets, and traders must borrow the instrument before selling short. There are also differences in margin requirements between long and short positions in other markets. Since the trader does not own the underlying asset, CFD instruments can be shorted at any moment without incurring borrowing charges.

Another of CFD trading's signature features is substantial leverage provided to clients - essentially magnifying purchasing power by funding control over positions far outweighing capital required to open them. For example, suppose Sally wants to trade 100 shares of ABC Company. The current market price to buy ABC is $10 per share.

If Sally trades through a regular brokerage account, she would need $1,000 cash to buy 100 ABC shares (100 x $10 per share). She would also pay a commission to the broker on the trade.

Instead, Sally opens a CFD trading account. Her CFD broker allows her to trade ABC Company shares with a 5 per cent margin, meaning she only needs to deposit $50 (5% of $1,000) to control 100 ABC shares. This exposes Sally to the same upside and downside as owning the shares but with less money upfront.

If ABC's share price rises to $11, Sally's position will show a $100 profit (100 shares x $1 price increase). She can close her CFD trade and collect her $100 profit. The profit percentage is very high compared to the $50 cash she had to deposit to get the CFD trade, though her risk is also higher than owning the shares outright.

The CFD account allows Sally to use her capital and profit efficiently from a correct forecast of ABC share price.

Trading CFDs comes with various costs, including a commission, financing fees, and the spread - the difference between the buying and selling price when executing a trade. Commissions are typically not charged for trading currency pairs and commodities, but brokers often charge commissions for stock CFD trades.

Additionally, holding a long position overnight can incur a financing fee. This overnight financing fee applies because the broker has provided leverage, lending the trader money to take a long position. Therefore, there is an interest charge each night a trader holds an open long position to account for this financing provided by the broker.

Tech evolution in the brokerage Industry

It's hard to know what will happen in the future of any industry, but trends and past data can always help make educated guesses.

Brokers have already had to rethink their tech infrastructure because of how quickly technology changes. The growth of AI has already pushed many traders and tech companies to help them create new services and infrastructure.

Over the coming years, one of the most significant developments we will see is a greater focus on brokers integrating their technology systems. David Nussbaum, founder and CEO of Skale, said, "This will save brokers money, make them more efficient, and make the trader experience better in a number of ways."

Emil Kongelys, the Chief Technology Officer of Muinmos, agrees that tech should be a focus but thinks that the most crucial thing will be to streamline the back end and research. "Making it easy for traders will still be the main goal next year," Nussbaum said. "Making the onboarding process, verification, deposits, and withdrawals as easy and quick as possible for traders will be key to getting new clients and keeping the ones you already have."

CFD brokers look to improve the trading rxperience

In the coming years, CFD brokers' top priority will remain to be providing traders with the best tools for making profitable trades. This will likely be done by spending more time on technological improvement. The goal will be to make trading as smooth as possible by making it easy to sign up, verifying accounts quickly, and intuitive trading platforms. As long as brokers keep putting traders' experience first, CFD trading will continue to be a popular way for speculators to make money on rising and falling markets.