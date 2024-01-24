Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

Kenny's surf report: talking about the surfers with style

By Columnist Kenny Little
Updated January 25 2024 - 4:14pm, first published January 24 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gee and Bearded Andrew catching waves at Town Beach. Pictures by Andrew Lister
Gee and Bearded Andrew catching waves at Town Beach. Pictures by Andrew Lister

Thanks readers for the positive response to the board makers article last week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.