Kenny's surf report: talking about the surfers with style

This week I thought it would be nice to consider the riders with style.
There is a special breed of surfers that form a unique bond, they are called Goofy Footers, for those non-surfers who don't have a clue, most surfers are Natural Footers which means we have our left foot forward and our right foot controls the thrust and speed at the back.
While Goofy Footers are the opposite, right foot forward and the left foot controls the speed and thrust.
We have four Goofy Footers in our crew including Ian, Bearded Andrew, Gee and Andrew.
It is nice for me to sit on the reef with these four talented surfers because they always say, "Kenny you take the right, I'm on the left," which suits me fine.
They are always very considerate to everyone in the water and rarely "drop in" on others.
Surf lifesavers at Townies report there has been a huge increase in rescues on the run-out tide at the Breakwall end and in the large rip at Chickens.
They're encouraging people to swim between the flags.
Sand has concentrated at Middles with a lot of rocks exposed on the low tide at Chickens and the Breakwall.
Flynns on the other hand has a couple of good banks forming and a nice wave for all.
Lighthouse has a couple of gully rakers and is only surf-able on mid to high tide.
Further south, Bonny's and North Haven have reasonable banks but the swell is breaking straight and not hitting the banks properly.
By Friday the wind will be SW at 10-15 knots then tending more Easterly after the weekend at 20 knots.
Water temperature will be cool on Friday at 18 degrees and will be warming up after the weekend to 20 degrees.
Tides will be low in the morning at 0.4 metres and higher by midday 1.5-1.7 metres.
Always remember no matter how good of a surfer you are, if you are not sure which way they are surfing, just ask if they are a goofy footer.
Registrations are open for Port Macquarie Bodyboarding club and sign-on day is on Saturday, January 27 at Inner Vision 10am-12pm.
Safe surfing, Ken.
