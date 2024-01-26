Taree track build progressing well

Excitement builds to the opening of a new track at Taree following the inspection of works by greyhound industry leaders last week.
The track is expected to be completed in March, with track and construction teams working around unseasonable rain and the holiday period to bring the venue closer to launch.
On January 19, Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) chairman Adam Casselden, board member Kevin Gordon, CEO Rob Macaulay, and Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission (GWIC) chief commissioner Alby Taylor inspected the work, along with recently appointed directors of the new Mid North Coast Greyhound Racing Club.
Each of the existing clubs in the region will have a director on the new board with Wayne Spurgin (Wauchope), John Thomas (Taree) and Sam Simonetta (Kempsey) all being appointed.
"Each of the three Mid North Coast clubs has a representative who will be a director of the new club," Spurgin explained.
"I've had a 52-year association with the Wauchope club and someone put my hand up for the role and I see it as a great opportunity.
"It was good to have the group from Greyhound Racing NSW led by the Chairman, and also the Commissioner from GWIC, come up last Friday and take a look around and see how it's all progressing, and give us an update on when it might be completed. We have lost some time due to weather and the Christmas break, but we're looking at a six to eight week window to have it all finished now."
Sixteen days have been lost to rain but already the completed works include: the track layout, track kerb and gutter, prefabricated tower in place, machine shed, upgrades to the patrons' area and the straight slipping track. Electrical works started this week.
"We're back on track and the wiring for the lights is being done this week or next," said John Thomas.
"We have had concrete trucks in and out this week and the concrete at all the starts has now been poured.
"The [stewards'] tower is in, and the public area has been refurbished and looks great, and the TAB area will also be refurbished. We're not that far away now and it was good having our special guests from GRNSW and GWIC come and have a walk around last week.
"It's starting to feel very real now and the participants in the regions are getting excited about it. And even the contractors who have been working here have said they want to be here for opening day."
While the new Mid North Coast club will potentially be able to race multiple times each week, both Wauchope and Kempsey tracks will now be used only as trial tracks.
"As I said I have been around the Wauchope club for 52 years and it's sad that we have lost our own club to make the amalgamation happen, but that's the way things are now and we know it is what had to be done," Spurgin said.
"People would go off at me saying they don't want to see it happen, but I would say no this is happening everywhere. It has to happen for the industry here and now we have to work together to make it successful.
"I can see a lot of people turning now and realising this was the best thing for racing.
"It's a you-beaut set-up, it's a lot safer, and it's a winner all around."
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.