Diving North Coast make a splash at NSW Country Championships

Young Hastings divers achieved great results at the NSW Country Championships at Newcastle's Lambton pool on the past weekend of January 20 to 21.
Diving North Coast Committee member Julie Chambers said the six divers have been preparing for this competition and training hard at the Wauchope Pool since October 2023.
"Some of our divers have been diving for a few years whilst others only began late last year," said Chambers.
Fifteen-year-old coach Katie Chambers found a passion for diving young and started teaching late last year.
Excited to compete the young divers made an entrance wearing their club's new shirts designed by fellow member and 14-year-old local Dunghutti artist, Sheyleace Stevens.
"[Sheyleace] did an amazing job with the shirts, they were great and just really stood out. Everyone at the competition commented on our shirts," Chambers said.
In scorching temperatures reaching 40 degrees, the children were so pumped with the adrenaline of competition that they didn't mind their bare feet on hot concrete.
"The kids loved it but poor Katie, the coach, was in the sun all day," Chambers said. "But you know kids, they don't complain, they are more resilient than us."
"In competition they have to do a range of different types of dives, like forward dives, back dives, reverse dives, twisting dives," Chambers said.
"Our younger divers go in what is called a pathways program in which they build up their full dive list."
The young talents pooled together some great wins in both personal accomplishments and awards.
Jacob Barlow was named NSW Country Champion in the 12 to 13-year-old boys division.
Mieka Nair placed second in the 12 to 13-year-old girls division.
In the pathways Level 4 girls division Edith Hornery placed first.
Blake Perry achieved second place in the pathways Level 3 boys division.
Addison Mepham placed third in the pathways Level 5 girls division.
At just eight-years-old Brooklyn Cave was the youngest diver at the championships. Competing for the first time against a tough group of Sydney divers Brooklyn placed sixth.
The children come together weekly, from different areas of Port Macquarie, Beechwood and Wauchope, to train at Wauchope pool.
Julie Chambers encourages anyone who is interested in diving to sign up, there are two classes on Saturday morning.
"The training is open for any age, children and adults, as long as you can jump off the board and swim competently."
