Police investigate attempted armed robbery at Brigadoon Holiday Park

Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at Brigadoon Holiday Park in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The managers of the holiday park in North Haven, Glenn and Claire Stevenson, said in a social media post they were woken by "loud bangs" from downstairs about 5.30am on January 23.
"Glenn and I awoke to [two men] breaking into our office," Ms Stevenson said in the social media post.
After going to investigate the noise, one of the men - dressed in black - allegedly followed Glenn upstairs armed with a knife and began "demanding the keys to the safe" and asking for money.
The armed man fled empty handed, last seen in the company of a second person.
Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District were called to the scene about 5.40am.
Police have been told the occupants of a residence - a man and woman - were awoken by a glass door being smashed.
No one was injured in the incident.
Mid North Coast Police District commenced an investigation into the incident, under Strike Force Mundowie.
The Port Macquarie News has contacted Brigadoon Holiday Park for further comment.
The holiday park office will remain closed while the investigating is ongoing.
As inquiries continue, police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
