Gordon Gray OAM: 'I am very shocked, but also very honoured'

When Bonny Hills resident Gordon Gray received an email to say he was to receive an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for his service to the community, he thought it was a scam.
"I had no idea that I was even nominated, so I didn't pay any mind to it at first," he said.
Mr Gray said it was quite an honour to be receiving the medal.
"I am very shocked, but also very honoured," he said. "I never expect any accolades for what I do, I just enjoy helping people."
Mr Gray has been a training officer for Marine Rescue Camden Haven since 1998.
He said he got involved in the unit after bumping into marine rescue members selling raffle tickets.
"I told them that I had been out at sea for a few years, and I could help them out and they were quick to accept," he said.
He received a long service award from the unit in 2018 and was named a life member in 2022.
Mr Gray's work at the unit is a far cry from his life on the seas.
He first ventured onto the water as a 16-year-old on cargo ships. He travelled all over the world before settling in Australia.
He soon took up a job on a coastal trader serving Australian and Tasmanian markets.
Mr Gray then joined the Maritime Services Board and landed the job as the harbour master pilot at Yamba in 1971.
He remained there until he retired in 1998.
Mr Gray has served the community through a range of organisations, particularly Rotary, which he joined more than 50 years ago.
Mr Gray has worked at all levels in Rotary, and his positions have included chair of the PolioPlus Subcommittee from 2006-2007.
He has been the president of three Rotary clubs, including the Rotary Club of Maclean, Rotary Club of Yamba, and Rotary Club of Laurieton.
He said he joined Rotary after his wife, Marion pushed him to be more involved in the community.
"I owe a lot of thanks to my wife for her guidance throughout the years," he said.
Mr Gray said it was just his nature to be involved in the community as is evidenced by a long list of contributions over the years.
Mr Gray was the president of the Parents and Citizens Association at St Joseph's Primary School in Maclean from 1971-1980, and a committee member at St Joseph's Parish from 1971-1998.
He was also a director of the Maclean District Hospital from 1975-1985.
Mr Gray is a life member at the Lake Cathie Bowling and Recreation Club, which he joined in 1999.
Other community involvements has included being a former member of the Maritime Services Board of NSW, and a volunteer for Catholic Care of the Aged at St Agnes' Catholic Parish.
He has also been a treasurer at St Vincent de Paul Conference in Yamba, and a committee member at the Yamba Junior Surf Life Saving Club.
Mr Gray has received many awards for his various contributions to the community, including a 50 Years Service Award from Rotary Australia, a 25 Years Service Award from the Maritime Services Board of NSW, and a national medal for service to Marine Rescue NSW.
Mr Gray said he has made a lot of good friends through his community activities and continues to put his hand up for various services in the Camden Haven area.
"I enjoy it," he said. "If I can makes people happy then that's the main thing."
