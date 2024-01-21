Port Macquarie News
Man to appear in Port Macquarie Court charged with producing child abuse material

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated January 25 2024 - 4:16pm, first published January 22 2024 - 9:49am
The man was charged in December 2023 by the AFP. Picture supplied by AFP
The man was charged in December 2023 by the AFP. Picture supplied by AFP

A Mid North Coast man will appear in Port Macquarie Local Court next month after being charged with "a raft of child abuse-related offences".

