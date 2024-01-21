Wauchope maintains competition lead in game against Rovers

Wauchope RSL Cricket Club continues to go from strength to strength as the top team in the 2023/2024 Two Rivers First Grade Cricket season so far continues to maintain their spot on the ladder.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The game against the Rovers Cricket Club on Saturday (January 20) only solidified that position with the visiting team finishing 133 from 38.2 overs.
With Wauchope batting first, the Rovers put on a strong game with their bowling.
Rovers captain Jackson Korn said the team bowled really well and fielded alright.
"We were pretty happy with our bowling performance," he said.
"Kai Dunbar- Rudd bowled really well and so did Matthew Scott and Riley Mitchell."
But the second half of the game was where the home team faltered.
"We went out to bat and just didn't bat well enough," Korn said.
"[Wauchope] bowled pretty well and they got the job done pretty convincingly in the end."
"Batting-wise, we all sort of fell apart."
Rovers completed the game 73 from 26.4 overs.
But with the long-weekend looming, Macleay Valley players can expect a break from the competition but not from cricket.
The Macleay Valley Cricket Association's annual Bash 4 Cash fundraising event is locked in for Saturday, January 28.
The event which raises money for the association will see teams competing with plenty of food and drinks.
"That will be good," Korn said.
"A good little reset for everyone."
The Two Rivers competition will return on Saturday, February 3 with Wauchope facing off Nulla while the Rovers take on the Macquarie Hotel.
"We'll be looking to improve our batting that's for sure," Korn said.
"Our bowling has been going really well all year and we had a few people out [on Saturday] which didn't help.
"But hopefully we've got a full strength side on the park, put in a good performance against those guys and play some good cricket."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.