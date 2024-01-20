Police appeal for dashcam footage for alleged Kew armed robbery

Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage following an alleged armed robbery at a licenced premises in Kew.
Emergency services were called to the premises on Ocean Drive, Kew, following reports of an armed robbery at around 10.25pm on Saturday, January 20.
Officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District were told three men had threatened staff before leaving with cash.
The men were described as wearing face coverings and dark clothing.
Police established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the incident.
Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Mid North Coast police, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
