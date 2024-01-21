'Pretty hectic': how the summer season has been for Port Macquarie businesses

As the summer holiday period comes to a close, many Port Macquarie businesses are reaping the rewards of increased foot traffic and customers.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Great Port Macquarie Tourism Association President Janette Hyde said most businesses would say that they've had an excellent summer season.
"It's back to normal with no restriction," she said.
"We definitely have an increase in numbers in the summer period."
"But the length of time they stay varies as many people are impacted by cost-of-living constraints."
With attractions like Billabong Zoo, Wild Nets, wineries as well as natural attractions, plenty of tourists have travelled to visit the Mid North Coast.
Mr Hyde said there has been an increase this summer holiday season compared to last year.
"Some accommodation businesses are saying there have been a marked increase in the numbers visiting," she said.
Port Macquarie News reporter Emily Walker spoke with business owners and employees to see if they had benefited from the increase of visitors to our region.
Meg and Me Boutique owner Lusanna Clotz said there had been lots of activity in the area during this summer season but it didn't necessarily translate to sales.
"It's definitely as busy [as last year] but I think the economic climate has impacted people's choices and their activity during their stay," she said.
"There's been a lot of tourists around.
"A bit of positivity but overall I think it's not quite as good as last year."
The boutique owner isn't reliant on tourists to be her main customers.
"For us our focus is local business," she said.
"We welcome the tourists for sure but we're here for the locals."
Blue Cow store manager Cassandra Berry said that this year has been the busiest that the business has ever been.
"Each year has been getting busier but [this year] has definitely been the craziest," she said.
"It's been non-stop all day, all night.
"We've had lines out the door from 10am to 10pm and still not slowing down."
While the store still has people lining up during winter, summer is definitely Blue Cow Gelato's peak period.
Ms Berry said that the store had a great local capacity but still got plenty of tourists.
"We have a lot of people travel just to come to Blue Cow Gelato," she said.
"We got lots of customers that say they come from Tamworth or Coffs Harbour or Taree or Foster just to come here and get gelato.
"They love it."
For Little Shack general manager Richie Baker, this summer holiday season has been busy.
"It's been pretty hectic," he said.
"We have heaps of locals but we're very tourist driven as well so we've got a double whammy.
"Those first couple of weeks after Christmas are really hectic, pans out a little but still super busy."
Mr Baker said that this season was busier than last year with sale numbers higher than previous years.
"It's hard to say exactly how much busier but I guess it's consistently busier- and the weather helps," he said.
With the business situated by coastal walk and next to the NRMA Port Macquarie Breakwall Caravan Park, Little Shack gets a mix of both coffee driven locals and out of town visitors.
Mr Baker said the tourism season was super important.
"It's not just good for us," he said.
"It's good for the town, it's good for the staff, it's good for work.
"Overall it's good for the owners and it's good for the people that work here."
Cafe 66 waiter Matthew Hunt shared that the first three weeks of the holiday season had been really busy for the cafe and restaurant.
"We had a lot of families come in, a lot of big tables and we were pretty full," he said.
"We open upstairs when we get busy...we had people on the balcony.
"But it's quiet down now in the last week."
Mr Hunt said outside of the holiday period, the restaurant gets a mix of tourist and local customers.
"During the holiday period a lot of locals tend to stay away because of the parking," he said.
"They can't get parking so they tend to stay away and they come back after the holidays."
Glasshouse Emporium owner Sharon Drew shared a similar view to Mr Hunt.
She said that during the holiday season, locals don't often come into town.
"They avoid it because of the parking issues like that," she said.
"But this particular year has been very good.
"I think we're up probably 25 per cent [in sales] for January so far."
Ms Drew said she this holiday season has been busier compared to previous years.
"And we've been open for three and a half years," she said.
"In saying that, the locals are still finding out that we are here."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.