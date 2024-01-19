Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap Summary

Have you noticed a new byline this week?

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
January 19 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Have you noticed a new byline this week?
Have you noticed a new byline this week?

Regular readers of the Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus may have noticed a new byline on our website and in the paper this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.