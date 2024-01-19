Harrington man pleads guilty to Lake Cathie break and enter

A Harrington man facing charges relating to firearms and a Lake Cathie break and enter has pleaded guilty.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Luke Gerard Phillips, 35, appeared before Magistrate Georgina Darcy in Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday, January 18.
Court documents revealed that Phillips broke into a Lake Cathie house and stole items at the property in circumstances of aggravation despite knowing people were home at the time between 12.01am and 1am on June 28, 2023.
The documents stated that police allege Phillips drove at Lake Cathie as a learner while not accompanied by a licenced driver, police officer, or tester between 3.09pm, June 27 and 3.22am, June 28.
Phillips is also facing charges in relation to possessing and acquiring a firearm on July 4, 2023.
He was later arrested by a senior constable from the Manning Great Lakes Police District Proactive Crime team on July 12.
In court, a previous charge regarding not safely keeping a firearm was withdrawn by the prosecution.
Phillips pleaded guilty to all charges except for the allegation that he drove without a licenced driver.
He is yet to enter a plea on that charge.
Magistrate Darcy noted Phillips had pleaded guilty to the three offences and ruled for bail to continue in respect to each matter.
Phillips is now committed for sentence to the Port Macquarie District Court and will appear again for mention on March 11, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.