New court date set for duo accused of Mid North Coast shooting and alleged murder

Two of the men accused of being involved in a series of Mid North Coast shootings are both facing charges in relation to the alleged murder of an underworld criminal.
Cory James Glass, 26 and Tyrone Russell, 32, who are both currently in custody didn't appear while their cases were heard before Magistrate Georgina Darcy in the Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday, January 18.
The two Victorian men were apprehended on a Kempsey riverbank following a 13 hour large-scale police operation across the Mid North Coast on November 9, 2023.
Both Russell and Glass are charged with five counts of discharging a shotgun with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at Dumaresq Island, Ferbnank Creek, The Hatch, Kiwarrak and Kundabung in the early hours of the morning on November 9.
They are also facing three charges of firing a shotgun in or near a public place on the same day.
Russell has also been charged with allegedly murdering Sam Dieter Liszczak between 5.23am and 5.39am that morning.
Updated court documents show that Glass has now been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.
Police allege Glass knew Russell allegedly murdered Mr Liszczak and did receive, harbour, maintain and assist Russell.
Mr Liszczak was once linked to the deceased underworld boss, Carl Williams, and had previously been jailed for shooting a police officer.
He had been found, shot dead on the side of Fernbank Creek Road, Port Macquarie on November 9, 2023.
The court heard that part of the brief for both cases has been served.
The defence lawyer for Russell said that there could be some delay due to the nature of the allegations with both defence and prosecution agreed to an adjournment.
Magistrate Darcy adjourned both matters for a brief status mention at Port Macquarie Local Court on March 7.
