Kenny's special surf report: the art of shaping and designing surfboards

*This week Kenny has put together a special surf report for our readers and conducted his own interviews about the art of creating surfboards.
This week's photo is very special to me. It consists of Tony who shaped my board, Paul who glassed it and Cherie who did the artwork and final design on my latest custom board.
After a lot of thought and ideas being thrown around, it's time to talk about how surfboards are made and the art of shaping.
If we didn't have boards and shapers we would not be talking about surfing, so I had an idea over Christmas about interviewing three people who shape and repair boards locally; Cherie, Paul and Tony.
So, what made you want to start shaping surfboards?
It was mostly for fun on a Friday at the shed with Tony and Paul where it all started. As I progressed and learnt more, I was able to challenge myself and create new artwork that hadn't been seen before on surf boards.
What advice would you give someone wanting to start shaping boards?
It is a real passion for me. From picking the blank, then shaping the board, to the artwork and finally the glassing, it's a real art form and to see the finished product lights up my world.
Paul comes from a painting background and was a former bodyboarder from Ulladulla. He had never ridden a surfboard before he moved to Port Macquarie in the early 2000s.
Paul, how did you get into the Art of shaping?
I was helping Tony fix a few "dings" one day when Frosty pipes up and said his time was coming to an end and asked if I wanted to take over SFD boards. It took me back at first, but after 24 hours thinking about it, I decided to dive headfirst with the help of Frosty and Tony.
How did you find making boards at first?
Very daunting. I had no skill, had never really shaped a board before and had no real passion for shaping, but with some hard work, long hours and listening to other sharpers my passion for shaping grew quickly and my painting background kicked in.
How do you choose a blank?
It is all about talking to the customers and finding out their ability and their sort after length, shape, thickness, and volume, and then we start.
Is it a hobby anymore?
No, it's not. Now I work everyday doing something I love.
Tony, when did all this start for you?
In 1995 I was making hand boards for body surfers called YAN YEN. I progressed into board making from there and opened my own shop.
What do you see in a blank Tony?
I talk to the customer as some people have wild thoughts. I want to get the perfect board for their ability. So it comes down to length, shape, volume, thickness, fins and the design.
What does shaping a board feel like?
It's like time stands still. You get lost in the moment feeling the shape of what you're creating. It's always a passion and never a job for me, I love what I do.
Wind will be a light E-SW. Swell will be good around 1.5 metres. Water temperature around 20 degrees. Tides will be 1.4 - 1.6 metres, with a low of 0.4 - 0.6M mid-morning.
Happy surfing, Kenny.
