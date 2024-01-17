Levi Ward riding high ahead of national rodeo finals in Tamworth

Kundabung cowboy Levi Ward has his sights set on adding another national title to his collection when he competes at the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association (ABCRA) finals in Tamworth.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The 15-year-old didn't let the pressure of competing in a higher age division get to him in 2023, at one point winning 10 bull rides in a row to finish first in the Juvenile Bull Ride 14-18's division on 100.3 points.
The closest competitor to him was Cody Sternbeck who finished the season on 36.86 points.
Levi said he was proud to finish first ahead of the national rodeo finals in Tamworth and is determined to capitalise on the results next week.
"It was awesome to finish on top," he said. "I set that goal last year, so it feels good to have achieved that and be so close to winning the title.
"Stepping up on the bigger bulls seemed to be a lot easier. I had a good start to the season which put me in a good position throughout the year.
"Now, I will just have to see it through in Tamworth."
With the substantial point differential between first and second, Levi already has the Australian title locked in place as long as everything goes according to plan.
"I finished on a number that can't be beat, so if I complete all my events then I should win the title," he said.
He will compete in the junior bull, saddle bronc and steer ride in the 14-18's division and the breakaway roping in the under-18's division.
Levi hasn't skipped a beat in 2024 with two wins already under his belt after competing in the Wingham Rodeo and Rockley Rodeo. He also came second in the Upper Horton Rodeo.
"It was good to get back into the swing of things at those rodeos," Levi said. "I felt comfortable out there and was happy with the results."
Levi will be competing at the National High School Rodeo Finals qualifier in Bendemeer this weekend (January 19-21) with the hope of being selected into the Australian team that will compete in America later this year.
"It would be pretty awesome if I'm selected," he said. "It's not an opportunity that comes everyday."
Levi will also compete at Walcha Rodeo on the weekend in the lead up to the national rodeo finals.
He said consistency will be the key this weekend.
"Consistency will be the biggest thing, that's what it will come down to," he said.
"It's also a sport where it's 90 per cent mental and 10 per cent physical. If you have the right mindset, you can go a long way."
Levi isn't one to shy away from the big stage, recently competing in Las Vegas at the world rodeo finals.
Once was as an 11-year-old when he finished agonisingly short of a world title in 2019 and the other was when he finished 11th as a 10-year-old.
He accomplished the remarkable feat of second-place in 2019 at the Junior Riding Under-8 to 11 world division.
Levi trains almost every day and travels large distances across the state to compete in a rodeo almost every weekend.
The junior cowboy is hoping to make the trip to America an annual event and one day wants to relocate to the country to compete in higher quality rodeos on a regular basis.
Levi is thankful for his sponsors and the support he has received from the local community as he continues to chase his dream.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.