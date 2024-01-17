World Cup champ Ash Brazill visits Port Macquarie for clinics

Local netballers have had the chance to receive hands-on advice from a multi-talented athlete over the school holidays.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Retired Australian Diamond and current Fremantle Dockers' player in the AFLW, Ashleigh Brazill stopped by Port Macquarie on her trip around Australia to host training clinics set up by the Hastings Valley Netball Association
Growing up in Wollondilly just south west of Sydney, Brazill knows the importance of these workshops.
"We're continually doing clinics in the city and metro regions but never regional," she said.
"I'm lucky enough to be an elite athlete...I didn't even know that I could make a career out of netball.
"My biggest thing on this trip was 'Well if I didn't get it as a kid, how many kids don't realise that this is actually a professional sport and it can be your career."
Brazill was expecting to just have one clinic but ended up running eight booked out sessions over a three day period from Tuesday, January 16 to Thursday, January 18.
Hastings Valley Netball Association publicity officer Linda Dewberry reached out to Brazill to set up the sessions
"Being regional and I know we're only four and a half hours up the road from Sydney," she said.
"It's still quite a trip for parents to take their kids to these development sessions in the big smoke."
Last year, Port Combined Netball Club hosted sessions led by former NSW Swifts captain Abbey McCulloch and Australian Diamond Paige Hadley.
"For little girls, it's just the novelty I think," Dewberry said.
"But the older players actually get something out of these sessions which is really great."
Association members were able to partake in the sessions at a subsidised cost but the clinics were open to everyone.
As women's sport continues to grow in Australia, more and more young players have athletes in the public eye to aspire to.
But as a young girl, Brazill never thought playing netball for Australia or even making the AFLW was possible.
"Everyone always asks me 'who was your role model growing up?' but I literally didn't watch sport," she said.
"I watched the NRL because that was what was on TV...but there were no female sports on TV and whenever netball was on, that was when we were all playing it so you missed it.
"I grew up watching my Mum and Dad play mixed netball and they pretty much are the people that inspired me because my goal was to play with them."
Brazill announced her retirement in January 2023 which she admitted was a bit strange for an athlete
"Normally you announce it at your last game but I've had that many injuries in my career," she said.
"I [though] 'knowing me I'm going to blow my knee in round tow and everyone's going to think I retired because my knees are terrible!'
Brazill and her wife Brooke Grieves moved to Melbourne to try to get the athlete into the Diamond team.
What initially planned to be just a two year stay ended at seven years with two kids, wins at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2023 World Cup as well as an AFLW career.
"I looked at my netball career and thought 'what else do I want to achieve?' she said.
"The Commonwealth games for me was it and I was lucky enough to then make the World Cup team as well.
"I got more than I wanted and I'm ready just to see what my body can do just as a footballer because this is my first off season in seven years."
Nearly a year after Brazill announced her retirement, Netball Australia and the player's union were engaged in a pay dispute that ended with Netball Australia boss Kelly Ryan leaving the organisation.
Brazill said there currently are more opportunities in AFLW than netball at the moment.
"What the AFLW have done is extraordinary," she said.
"There's 18 teams in the AFLW and each team has 30 spots.
"I can't even tell you what that number is or how many opportunities there are for girls.
Brazill said that while Australia had the best netball league in the world, there were only eight teams at a national level for players with only 80 spots for women to play at the top.
But despite the amount of opportunity, Brazill still loves her netball.
"I probably enjoyed the netball side of it more because every single game is tough," she said.
"There's no easy opponent, there is no easy player."
Brazill's advice for young upcoming athletes was simple though.
"Just to have fun," she said.
"That's my biggest thing is I've never lost the fun in it.
"And if I wasn't enjoying it, then I wouldn't be where I am today."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.