What's biting: large swell and dangerous conditions off our coast

Earlier in the week we saw some large swell and dangerous conditions on our coastline.
Always keep safety in mind whilst going fishing, wear a lifejacket, let someone know where you are going and constantly assess the conditions.
Looking at the forecast for the week we will see light to moderate north-east wind on most days with the mornings being the favourable time to head out for a fish.
Down south in the Camden Haven River bream numbers are great, with the breakwalls and around Henry Kendall fishing the best. Off the rocks, some quality tailor have been active at both dawn and dusk particularly further South around Diamond Head.
Offshore, a good push of southerly current has seen warm water at Laurieton and Crowdy FADs with plenty of mahi mahi action to be enjoyed by everyone.
In Lake Cathie, flathead and whiting have been in good numbers with the best bait being school prawns.
Throughout the week a few local anglers were successful at catching a few school mulloway on the beach around Middle Rock on lures.
The Hastings River is producing the best numbers of flathead in our region with plenty of larger fish caught last week by local anglers.
Best bait at present is live bait using yakkas or poddy mullet, there has been the odd yakka caught in the river on bait jigs.
Offshore, Port Macquarie Golden Lure competitors struggling to find inshore black marlin with a quiet start to the season hopefully over the coming weeks we see a positive change for the inshore pelagic season.
For any spearfishing anglers looking to head out to sea this weekend, targeting mahi mahi out wide at this time of year is always fun. As long as the water clarity remains clear it's a great time of year to jump in the water.
Further north in the Macleay River region, the bar saw some challenging conditions for anglers last week but for those who managed to get to sea caught the odd black marlin off Trial Bay Gaol, mahi mahi off the FADs and a few nice reef fish off Grassy Heads.
The Macleay River has produced some great mangrove jack along the breakwall and the odd mulloway on live bait.
Off the beaches, bream, dart and whiting numbers remain consistent, with both Smoky Beach and Horseshoe Bay worth a look in the protected corners.
