Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

What's biting: large swell and dangerous conditions off our coast

By Columnist Kate Shelton
Updated January 18 2024 - 1:36pm, first published January 17 2024 - 11:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This weeks photo is thanks to Ned Kellys Bait n Tackle of young Matthew Shelton with a fantastic mahi mahi he recently caught off the Mid North Coast. Picture, supplied
This weeks photo is thanks to Ned Kellys Bait n Tackle of young Matthew Shelton with a fantastic mahi mahi he recently caught off the Mid North Coast. Picture, supplied

Earlier in the week we saw some large swell and dangerous conditions on our coastline.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.