Mid North Coast COVID-19 cases on the rise, recent figures show

Recent figures released by NSW Health show COVID-19 numbers on the Mid North Coast are on the rise.
There have been 185 cases recorded in the Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) in the fortnight from December 16 to January 6.
In the previous fortnight from December 2 - 16 there were 113 COVID-19 cases recorded.
In the fortnight ending on December 2, there were 109 positive cases of COVID-19 in our health district.
A spokesperson from the MNCLHD said the latest NSW Respiratory Surveillance Report shows community transmission of COVID-19 is at "high levels".
"We continue to remind the community if they are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, they should stay at home to protect others. If they need to go out, they should wear a mask," the spokesperson said.
"Symptomatic people should avoid visiting high risk settings like hospitals, aged and disability care facilities or people who are at higher risk of severe illness."
There were 6970 cases reported from January 1 2023 to January 6 2024.
"People should talk with their doctor if they are at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses. Their doctor may recommend a PCR test if they get sick and they may be eligible for antivirals," the MNCLHD spokesperson said.
The MNCLHD is also reminding people to stay up to date with recommended COVID-19 vaccinations.
Judy Plunkett from Plunkett's Terry White Chemist Port Macquarie said that there has been an increase in booster shots and purchases of RAT Tests as more people are coming into contact with COVID-19.
"Getting boosters is being really strongly encouraged. If people haven't had Covid or a booster in the last six months they need to come into the pharmacy to get boosters because we have the latest vaccine," Plunkett said.
"Most pharmacies are doing them, we are doing them five days a week Monday-Friday. You can just walk in or book online."
"When you go out in the public spaces you should go back to the old considerations of socially distancing, hand sanitising and if you are in a crowded area that to wear a mask. But the most protective thing of all is to stay up to date with boosters."
A booster dose is recommended for all adults who didn't receive a booster in 2023:
A booster may be considered for other adults aged 18 to 64 years if they did not have one in 2023.
A second COVID-19 booster dose is recommended for all adults aged 75 years and it has been more than six months after their first booster in 2023.
More information on staying COVID-safe is available on the NSW Government website.
