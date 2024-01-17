Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Macquarie Courthouse expansion nearing completion

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated January 19 2024 - 10:38am, first published January 17 2024 - 2:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new courtroom at Port Macquarie Courthouse is expected to be open within the coming weeks. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
The new courtroom at Port Macquarie Courthouse is expected to be open within the coming weeks. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

The upgrade and expansion to Port Macquarie's Courthouse is almost complete, a spokesperson from the NSW Attorney General's Office has confirmed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.