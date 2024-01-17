Port Macquarie Courthouse expansion nearing completion

The upgrade and expansion to Port Macquarie's Courthouse is almost complete, a spokesperson from the NSW Attorney General's Office has confirmed.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Construction on the $5.1 million upgrade of the courthouse on Murray St started in April, 2023 and will help relieve the pressure on court staff dealing with an increasing judicial load and high case numbers.
Along with the addition of a third courtroom, the upgrade includes new interview rooms, a judicial chamber, robing room and the installation of airport-style security scanning facilities at the front entrance of the courthouse.
NSW Attorney General Michael Daley said there hasn't been confirmation yet as to whether this will mean a second Local Court Magistrate will be stationed in Port Macquarie.
"The Chief Magistrate reviews on a regular basis the relative workloads and requirements at all locations across the state," he said.
"No decision has been made for additional resources at Port Macquarie."
The caseload at Port Macquarie Courthouse and a second Magistrate being allocated to the courthouse is "subject to an on-going review" Mr Daley said.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams said the "extensive upgrade" is a "significant investment" in our justice system.
"The additional courtroom will help manage the increased demand for court services in Port Macquarie and the Mid North Coast ensuring it meets the needs of our growing community for many years to come," Mrs Williams said.
Port Macquarie is served by a full-time Magistrate and a full-time Registrar. In addition, a Magistrate from Kempsey assists with Port Macquarie matters four days a month, a Children's Court Magistrate sits at Port Macquarie two days a month, and the Court is served by a visiting Children's Court Registrar.
On Wednesday, January 17 there were 156 cases listed for Port Macquarie Local Court before Magistrate Georgina Darcy.
A spokesperson for the NSW Attorney General said the new courtroom is expected to be complete "in the coming weeks".
"[The courtroom] then would be available for cases to be listed," the spokesperson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.