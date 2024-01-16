Port Macquarie Rowing Club is bringing regional rowing to the next level

Port Macquarie Rowing Club and the Manning River Rowing Club have joint hosted the Taree Summer Regatta from January 12-14.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
"The event is one of the largest regional regatta in New South Wales, we had over 500 competitors," Vice Captain of the Port Macquarie Rowing Club David Baker said.
Baker said the days ran smoothly with little weather disruption and limited race cancellations even if the water and wind were a little bit rough on the Manning River.
"Port Macquarie had a number of competitive crews over a range of age categories from juniors right through to masters and we had a number of rowers attending their first regatta so that was very exciting for them," he said.
"The club recorded some good wins."
With crews coming to compete from Sydney and the Hunter, Baker says the volunteers helped make the event a highlight.
"We had a great number of volunteers who did a whole range of jobs such as boat race officials, boat drivers, we had people slaving on the barbecue, we had the regatta administration and it all goes to make the Taree Summer Regatta one of the favourites for the Summer."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.