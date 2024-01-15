Ruby Holmes' can-do strategy to get to futsal competition

For Ruby Holmes, other people's trash is her treasure with the 12-year-old collecting cans and bottles to help raise money to pursue her sporting dreams.
The Port Macquarie resident has been selected to play for the under 13 Australian team in the Jiangmen Futsal Festival in China.
To pay for the expenses of the trip, Ruby has been collecting recyclable bottles and using the money raised from returning the items to go towards her trip.
"It's been fun to go around collecting cans and bottles from people and being able to return them to return and earn," she said.
"It was her idea," her dad Simon Holmes said.
"Loads of people just volunteered that we could come pick up their cans so during our two weeks off during Christmas time, that's what we did most days.
"We're on a first name basis with the guys at return and earn."
Over the summer holiday period, Ruby has collected the recycling from approximately 30 houses with some dropping off their recycling to her house.
Her efforts have been worth it.
She has nearly paid off half of her trip expenses for herself and her dad who will be travelling with her.
The response from locals has also been encouraging.
Ruby has received a donation from the local Tyre Power and from a local fencing business to help her get closer to her overseas goals.
The support around the whole area has been pretty awesome," Mr Holmes said.
"A lot of people have wished her luck and [said] good on her for getting out there and contributing."
"People love the idea that she's out there and they're helping."
Futsal has been flourishing in the Port Macquarie-Hastings region with plenty of champions coming from the area.
Ruby has been playing outdoor football since she was in kindergarten and took up the indoor sport, futsal last year.
What began as a local competition through her school continued to grow until the Port Macquarie student arrived at the Australian trials at Brisbane in November 2023.
"It was pretty crazy being up there because I'd never played futsal nationally before," she said.
"I was originally a shadow player when we were up in Brisbane and then a couple weeks later I found out I was on the team.
"I was very excited I was going over to China."
Ruby is one of three students from the Port Macquarie-Hastings region selected for the competition.
The trip will be Ruby's first time travelling overseas.
When asked what she was most looking forward to for her trip to China, Ruby has one answer.
"Being able to play for Australia," she said.
