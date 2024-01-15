Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Proposed plan for more paramedics to be stationed in Port Macquarie

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
January 15 2024 - 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie and South West Rocks are on the list to receive additional paramedics this year. Picture supplied by NSW Ambulance
Port Macquarie and South West Rocks are on the list to receive additional paramedics this year. Picture supplied by NSW Ambulance

Port Macquarie and South West Rocks Ambulance stations are at the top of the list to receive additional paramedics this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.