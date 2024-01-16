Sweet as gold: Lake Cathie's Patrick Dale awarded Tweenprenuer of 2023

Lake Cathie's sweetest resident Patrick Dale's 2023 was sprinkled with gold after being awarded Teens in Business's Australian Tweenprenuer of the Year for Sweet Tooth Marshmallows.
At just 12-years-old Patrick inspires children to dream big and persevere after being named a finalist for the same award in 2022.
"You have to just commit to your idea even if there is a chance you will fail," Patrick said. "It doesn't mean you will always fail you just have to keep pushing through. Don't listen to all the bad advice just keep pushing through it."
The judges from the National Teens in Business feedback said Patrick is "very impressive" and that he is "showing the right amounts of business nous, creativity and hustle".
The award gave him the opportunity to be one of five young Australians to showcase their business at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress hosted in Melbourne in September 2023.
"I got to meet a lot of good people who would be able to help my business," said Patrick.
Patrick's chocolate marshmallows were awarded gold and his coffee and vanilla bean lamington marshmallows silver in 2023's Sydney Royal Fine Food Awards.
Now, as Sweet Tooth Marshmallows is celebrating it's second year anniversary Patrick reflects on how it all began with a simple question.
In 2021, Patrick and his mother were at the supermarket when he asked, "why are there no chocolate marshmallows in shops?"
"She told me to go and research it and that's how I started researching marshmallow recipes."
Patrick perfected the recipe by November 2021 after two to three months of experimentation, hard work and taste testing.
"For Christmas in 2021 we gave marshmallows as presents and in January 2022 we started my business at the Laurieton markets," Patrick said.
Along with a long list of awards Patrick has his own food truck, over 16 flavours and returning customers at the markets.
Patrick is looking forward to this year and continues to plan ahead with the challenging goal to be in retail stores and supermarkets within the year.
He also has the thrilling opportunity to present seven engaging sessions at the 2024 Sydney Royal Easter Show which will cover his products and business story. In addition, Patrick will be one of two producers hosting the Producers Table inside the Woolworth's Fresh Food Pavilion.
Patrick does not mind public speaking and wants to have more opportunities like this in the future.
"I like getting out there with my business. I also want to speak at schools to get young people involved in business."
