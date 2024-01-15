Macquarie's red-hot form continues with strong win over Nulla

Macquarie Hotel's focus for the 2023/24 Two Rivers First Grade Cricket season was on simplifying the way they played.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
"We just needed to get back to playing our brand of cricket," captain Josh Hyde said.
After winning six of their last seven games, the side has been doing just that as they continue to quietly climb the competition ladder.
Now sitting in second place, Hyde believes the team is building at just the right time of the season, further proven by their win over Nulla on Saturday, January 13.
Macquarie compiled a respectable 248 from 38 overs with the captain himself racking up 112 runs to put the team in a comfortable position to defend.
In reply, Nulla were all out for 223 at the completion of the 38th over, with Jack Jordan the pick of the Macquarie bowlers, claiming four wickets from seven overs.
While Hyde admitted that they could've bowled "a bit better", he said it was a combination of the team's batting and individual brilliance with the ball that proved to be the difference on the weekend.
"I thought that 248 was a decent total and you're probably winning the majority of the games when you get that," he said.
"To Nulla's credit, they also batted extremely well and took it to the last five overs for us to seal the game.
"I think we struggled a bit on a wicket that wasn't offering a lot for the bowlers, but Jack Jordan rose to the challenge at the end and got us over the line."
Saturday's victory makes it three in a row for the team after they defeated Rovers last week, and Beechwood just before the Christmas break.
Hyde said he was happy to see the team reaping the rewards of their hard work.
"I think we have been flying under the radar for the first time in a long time, and we are building a good win-record in the lead up to finals," he said.
"As a team, it was good to get back into the swing of things, and I think we are building at just the right time.
"It's taken us a while to get back to playing how we are now, but we're getting away to a good start after the Christmas break, and it's been a really good team performance."
Macquarie will have a tough task ahead of them as they get ready to face Port City Leagues who are looking to knock them off the second spot on the ladder.
Hyde said his team is ready for the challenge as they look to further cement a top-two finish.
"We have always had quality games against them, but we're up for the challenge" he said. "They have a very good squad, so it will be a close game.
"I think if we want to go all the way in this competition, we are going to have to beat them this week and secure a top-two.
"We have a few players coming back into the squad this week which is only going to strengthen us."
Hyde said he doesn't underestimate the importance of a top two-finish heading into finals.
"It's very beneficial because you get two bites of the cherry if you finish in the top-two spot," he said. "That's our goal, and if we keep playing our brand of cricket then we have a strong chance of achieving it."
Elsewhere, Wauchope defeated Beechwood by seven wickets at Andrews Park Oval when they successfully chased down the 77 required for victory.
Meanwhile, Leagues defeated Rovers by 10 runs in Kempsey after the Rovers failed to chase the 119 required for victory.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.