Golden Lure anglers celebrate 'very successful' tournament

More than 200 people gathered for a presentation function at Panthers Port Macquarie on Saturday, January 14 to celebrate the conclusion of the 40th Garmin Golden Lure.
The celebration included a meal, award presentations and charity auctions.
NSW Game Fishing Associations president Steve Lamond said the 2024 tournament was "very successful" with great numbers considering the financial climate and fuel prices.
The tournament, from January 6 to January 13, attracted 55 boats and about 400 anglers.
"It was a really good turnout, especially with the cost of living crisis we have going on at the moment," he said.
The sail past on Saturday, January 6, was popular with more than 50 spectators watching the boats at Lady Nelson Wharf.
The tournament took place in waters from Laurieton to South West Rocks. Each boat was required to start and finish in Port Macquarie.
The main catches included Mahi Mahi, striped marlin, black marlin, hammer sharks and tiger sharks.
The prize for the heaviest marlin, over 150 kilograms, wasn't won in 2024.
Lamond said it was a "tight contest", with catches down from previous years.
"It was very closely fought this year," he said. "There was probably only about 20 per cent of fish caught this year than we would usually see.
"Normally there would be a good black marlin biting close to shore, but those fish weren't there this year so the boats had to go a little bit wider and work a little bit harder.
"A lot of the boats didn't catch fish which was a shame, but it made the competition really tight and it went right down to the wire."
The competition was eventually won by boat "Herman's Heroes", steered by Port Macquarie Game Fishing Club life member and former president Janeck Kaczorowski.
Second place went to boat "Prescription", followed by "Rare Breed".
"It went right down to the wire and wasn't won until about lunchtime on the last day," Lamond said. "Janeck was fishing with his wife and two sons, and it was good to see them win."
