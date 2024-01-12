North Coastal clinch thrilling win to secure Bradman Cup

North Coastal has taken out the 2023-24 Bradman Cup in a thrilling victory that featured a bonus-point showdown
The under-16's tournament was played across seven matches in Kempsey and Wollongong, with North Coastal winning six of their seven games
Newcastle and North Coastal both secured bonus-point wins which saw North Coastal emerge triumphant with a late innings surge in their victory over Southern Districts.
The win required North Coastal to chase down the total of 159 within 30 overs. The tension was electric as the game went on, with North Coastal eventually needing 54 runs off the last six overs.
The team went on to chase down the target for the loss of seven wickets and with six balls to spare.
This sees North Coastal take on the winner of the A W Green Shield competition winner in February, to be played in Sydney.
The North Coastal side featured Kempsey bowler Riley Mitchell. He was the only under-16's male selected to play in this side from the Mid North Coast Representative zone.
Greater Illawarra player Blake Cattle was awarded the inaugural Nathan Lyon medal for being the Bradman Cup Player of the Competition. Cattle scored 305 runs and took nine wickets across the tournament.
Round seven match summary:
Greater Illawarra 3/254 (B Cattle 123no, S Harwood 61) defeated Central Coast 149 (R Sharma 30, K Smith 25, C McKee 23., J Taylor 5-10, L Kay 2-27) with one bonus point.
Western 3/160 (C Townsend 70no, C Pullen 50no, T Long 2-42) defeated Central Northern 157 (S Davis 35, K Botha 30, S Holz 26, F Macleod 3-34, H Griffith 2-26, B Burke 2-32) with one bonus point.
Newcastle 5-113 (L Vincent 45, A Berry 38, B Gain 2-14) defeated Riverina 110 (J Cameron 29, N Westcott 2-14, T Mclnnes 2-14) with one bonus point.
Final Ladder:
North Coastal 33, Newcastle 32, Greater Illawarra 25, Central Northern 19 (0.413), Riverina 19 (-0.253), Western 13, Central Coast 12 Southern Districts 0.
