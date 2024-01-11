Man arrested in Wauchope after break and enter investigation

Police have charged a 37-year-old man with multiple offences following a break and enter investigation assisted by multiple agencies.
In recent weeks, police commenced an investigation following several break and enters at a Wauchope tobacconist.
After extensive inquiries, officers from Mid North Coast Police District were assisted by PolAir and the Dog Unit to execute a search warrant at a property on Bain Street, Wauchope, about 2pm on Wednesday, January 10.
Police arrested a 37-year-old man at the scene who allegedly attempted to flee upon police arrival.
The search of the property allegedly found proceeds from the tobacconist, mobile phones, a stolen number plate, tools believed to have been stolen, and an amount of methamphetamine and cannabis.
Police will allege in court that the man was involved in a pursuit with police in Wauchope on Tuesday 9 January 2024, where a police vehicle was deliberately rammed.
The man was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where he was charged with 12 offences:
He was refused bail to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday 11 January 2024.
