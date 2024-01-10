Kenny's surf report: dodging the red weed to get a good wave

I thought we might start 2024 low-key with a "I hope you all got plenty of waves of the Christmas and New Year period and managed to dodge all the red weed that is about".
Towns seem to be the most consistent with weed only on the low tides and on the shoreline but still find it very "sticky", so you'll need a good shower afterwards.
The surf crew ventured up to Point Plomer last Sunday and got good waves at Queens Head.
Paul and Dean carved it up in the 5ft plus swell and later after breakfast at the bakery back to Racecourse for a second surf where everyone seemed to get good waves on the going out tide.
It was good to hear everyone had a great time up there while I was busy working over the busy Christmas period.
Towns was still the pick of the beaches over Christmas, but we have had a few rough days with large sweeps on the run-in tide and a dangerous rip at Breakwall and Chickens on the run-out tide.
We had a nice morning this past Tuesday. Taking a couple of girls out Flaggies for a paddle out for the first time.
My bodyboard mate Michelle asked if we were heading to Flaggies and asked if she could join us. She managed to land a cracking wave that took her all the way back to the beach.
Conditions this week will improve over the weekend with S - SW wind from Friday to Monday, but will turn SE Monday onwards.
The wind will be around 10 knots.
Swell will increase to 1.5 metres on Saturday from the SE, so Flaggies may be going off.
The water temperature will be around 19-21 degrees.
Tides will be coming in the morning and late afternoon, higher in the morning around 1.8 metres and lower in the afternoon at 1.3 metres. with the low tide 0.2 metres, so a large difference in the tide pulse.
Bobby and I have a little saying, "Don't go out looking for waves".
Instead, when you arrive at a beach and see waves, paddle out.
Thanks all for your support in 2023. I may have something special for you readers next week.
